U.S. SEC directs ConocoPhillips, Occidental to hold shareholder votes on emissions targets: FT By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door
(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has directed ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:) to hold shareholder votes on far-reaching new emissions targets, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The SEC denied requests from both oil companies that they be allowed to throw out shareholder motions that would force them to lay out detailed plans for cutting their so-called “Scope 3” emissions, those from the burning of their products by customers, the FT report added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.