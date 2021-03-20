U.S. Defense Secretary Austin talks about strengthening ties with India By Reuters

Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to New Delhi as part of efforts to forge a alliance of countries seeking to push back against China’s assertiveness in the region.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Saturday discussed elevating and strengthening defence ties between the two nations, especially on information sharing and logistics.

