U.S. Defense Secretary Austin talks about strengthening ties with India By Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Saturday discussed elevating and strengthening defence ties between the two nations, especially on information sharing and logistics.
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to New Delhi as part of efforts to forge a alliance of countries seeking to push back against China’s assertiveness in the region.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.