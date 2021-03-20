Turkish lira in crosshairs after latest central bank chief ousted

Article content

ISTANBUL — President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked Turkey’s central bank chief on Saturday, two days after a sharp interest rate hike to head off inflation, replacing him with a former ruling party lawmaker and critic of tight monetary policy.

Sahap Kavcioglu, a former member of parliament for Erdogan’s AK Party, replaces Naci Agbal who was appointed less than five months ago. Below are some reactions from analysts:

SELVA DEMIRALP, DIRECTOR OF THE KOC UNIVERSITY-TUSIAD ECONOMIC RESEARCH FORUM, IN ISTANBUL:

“This move clarifies what the president meant by ‘putting price stability aside’ when he announced the economic reform package last Friday. It is worrisome because I now expect economic policy to literally put price stability aside.

“This implies that the government will once again try to stimulate the economy by low interest rate policies. However, pushing short term stimulus against longer term risks can not be a hand that can be overplayed. I am worried because such a priority has a high potential to backfire by causing extreme pressures on the TL (Turkish lira) and contracting the economy even further.

“Agbal was one of the most successful central bank governors appointed by the AK Party. He adopted a long term perspective, a conventional approach with clear communication. He took over an economy at the edge of the cliff and took the right steps to reestablish credibility from zero. Unfortunately, he is not given a chance to finish what he started.”