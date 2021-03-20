Travala and Expedia to Take Blockchain Travel Mainstream By CoinQuora

  • Travala.com has partnered with Expedia (NASDAQ:) to enhance its services.
  • Travala.com accepts over 40 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH and AVA.
  • Travala.com AVA surged to a new all-time high after the announcement.

Travala.com, a blockchain-based online travel agency (OTA), has joined with Expedia. The new deal will not only enhance Travala.com services but also further mainstream crypto adoption.

Of note, Travala.com uses its native currency AVA along with 40 other cryptos for its service payments. In fact, Travala users can use cryptos, like BTC and ETH, to pay for flights, rooms, stays, and travel packages.

In addition, the Expedia integration will also enhance Travala.com’s speed and efficiency. As a result, users will find it easier to find travel deals along with better search images and details. Also, users will also be able to access daily deals and discounts up to 70%.

Speaking on the joint venture, Expedia’s Alfonso Paredes (Global Senior VP & General Manager) noted that,

“With payment choices continuing to expand around the world, Travala.com is in the envious position of being ahead of the curve. Our purpose is to support Travala.com to scale faster than ever before.”

Notably, Expedia Partner Solutions offers travel supply, support, and tech services to Expedia partners. In fact, the news caused Travala.com’s AVA token to surge to a new all-time high of $5.11.

