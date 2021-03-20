Tony Hawk’s ‘final’ ollie, man auctions farts, Star Wars and Marvel NFTs By Cointelegraph

Nifty News: Tony Hawk’s ‘final’ ollie, man auctions farts, Star Wars and Marvel NFTs
Retired pro skateboarding icon Tony Hawk is the latest celebrity riding the NFT boom, announcing the imminent release of a tokenized video depicting his final ever 540-degree ollie via Ethernity Chain. This will be the last time fans will be able to see Hawk perform the trick, after landing his first one 32 years ago in 1989.
Now 52, Hawk became one of the world’s top skateboarders at 16 years old and is renowned for completing the first ever 900-degree spin at the 1999 X-Games. He also holds a place in many people’s hearts for the highly successful Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater video game series.
