Thomas propels LSU to second round of NCAA tourney

LSU Athletics

Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cameron Thomas led LSU with 27 points and three Tigers tallied double doubles, as the Tigers defeated St. Bonaventure, 76-61, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the Indiana University campus.

LSU reserve forward Aundre Hyatt had a career afternoon, scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds, while forwards Darius Days (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Trendon Watford (11 points, 11 rebounds) each completed double doubles. Despite a cold start offensively, the Tigers dominated the boards (49-30) to build a nine-point halftime lead and pull away in the second half.

Thomas made 11-of-13 free throws – one make short of the program record for an NCAA Tournament game – and added four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of action. The All-SEC freshman guard didn’t score 11 minutes of the game before scoring 27 points in the final 29 minutes.

No. 8-seeded LSU overcame a 1-of-10 start to finish 25-of-62 shooting from the field. The margin of victory was the Tigers’ fourth-largest in its NCAA Tournament history and its largest since a 16-point win over Iona on its way to the 2006 Final Four.

No. 9-seeded St. Bonaventure, which had only one point from its bench, was led by Jaren Holmes with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and Osun Osunniyi who was contained by LSU, scoring 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting with a team-high nine rebounds. Bonnies leading scorer (14.6 ppg.) Kyle Lofton missed his first eight shots and finished 3-of-18 shooting for 10 points.

Will Wade won his first NCAA Tournament game at the helm at LSU.

Survive and Advance. What’s Next?

LSU (19-9), making its 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament, improved to 27-25 all-time in the Big Dance. The Tigers have played in consecutive tournaments (2019, 2021) for the first time since 2005-06. With another tournament victory, LSU would reach consecutive Sweet 16s.

On Monday, the Tigers will face the winner of No. 1-seed Michigan and No. 16-seed Texas Southern, which is coached by former LSU player and coach Johnny Jones.

The Tigers and Wolverines have met three times on the hardwood (LSU is 1-2), most recently a 77-75 LSU victory over the eventual national runners-up in Maui on Nov., 20, 2017. LSU has won both of its meetings with Texas Southern (2000, 2016).

Game times and television networks for Monday’s second-round contests will be announced late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning. Coverage on the LSU Sports Radio Network — including flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge — will begin 30 minutes prior to tipoff.

St. Bonaventure’s season came to an end with an overall record of 16-5. The Bonnies, who were 12-0 this season when out-rebounding their opponent, were dominated on the glass by LSU — and made only 21-of-63 from the field including 3-of-20 from three-point range.