‘The’ Oral Roberts upsets Ohio State, sending March Madness fans into frenzy

Oral Roberts delivered March its first dose of Madness on Friday.

The 15-seed Summit League champions upset 2-seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime, with the Buckeyes missing two 3-pointers in the final possession of OT. With the loss, the Buckeyes become only the ninth 2 seed ever to lose to a 15 seed, and the first since 2016.

MORE MARCH MADNESS: Live scores | Updated bracket | TV schedule

The Golden Eagles’ upset bid was delivered largely by two players: Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas, who scored 30 and 29 points, respectively. No other Oral Roberts player managed to score in the double digits. E.J. Liddell (23 points, 10-of-15 shooting, 13 rebounds), Duane Washington Jr. (18 points, 10 rebounds) and CJ Walker (12 points, six rebounds) led the losing effort for the Buckeyes.

MORE: Where is Oral Roberts located? FAQs about Ohio State’s first-round NCAA Tournament opponent

Naturally, Twitter went into a frenzy as it witnessed the first big upset of the tournament — made all the bigger since the 2020 tournament was canceled outright.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Oral Roberts’ 15-2 upset of Ohio State:

THE Oral Roberts University. — Andrew Bagnato (@andrewbagnato) March 19, 2021

This is the biggest thing to happen at Oral Roberts in the 6000-year history of the universe — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) March 19, 2021