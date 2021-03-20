‘The’ Oral Roberts upsets Ohio State, sending March Madness fans into frenzy

Oral Roberts delivered March its first dose of Madness on Friday.
The 15-seed Summit League champions upset 2-seed Ohio State 75-72 in overtime, with the Buckeyes missing two 3-pointers in the final possession of OT. With the loss, the Buckeyes become only the ninth 2 seed ever to lose to a 15 seed, and the first since 2016.
MORE MARCH MADNESS: Live scores | Updated bracket | TV schedule
The Golden Eagles’ upset bid was delivered largely by two players: Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas, who scored 30 and 29 points, respectively. No other Oral Roberts player managed to score in the double digits. E.J. Liddell (23 points, 10-of-15 shooting, 13 rebounds), Duane Washington Jr. (18 points, 10 rebounds) and CJ Walker (12 points, six rebounds) led the losing effort for the Buckeyes.
MORE: Where is Oral Roberts located? FAQs about Ohio State’s first-round NCAA Tournament opponent
Naturally, Twitter went into a frenzy as it witnessed the first big upset of the tournament — made all the bigger since the 2020 tournament was canceled outright.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Oral Roberts’ 15-2 upset of Ohio State:
THE Oral Roberts University.
— Andrew Bagnato (@andrewbagnato) March 19, 2021
This is the biggest thing to happen at Oral Roberts in the 6000-year history of the universe
— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) March 19, 2021
CJ McCollum. Lehigh. 2012.
Giddy Potts. Middle Tennessee. 2016.
Max Abmas. 2021. Oral Roberts.
America!
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2021