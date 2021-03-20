Supercycle may propel Bitcoin over $1 million, Kraken’s Dan Held says By Cointelegraph

Supercycle may propel Bitcoin over $1 million, Kraken’s Dan Held says
According to Dan Held, growth lead at Kraken, (BTC) is currently experiencing a supercycle that could propel it all the way to $1 million.
In Held’s view, this market cycle is fundamentally different from previous ones. “This is a one in a hundred year moment,” he said, mentioning the coronavirus crisis, growing distrust in financial institutions and central bank money-printing as catalysts of the current crypto bull market.
