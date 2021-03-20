Home Business Slovakia’s Vlhova wins women’s overall World Cup title By Reuters

(Reuters) – Petra Vlhova became Slovakia’s first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday after finishing sixth in the final women’s slalom of the season.

With only a giant slalom still to come in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Sunday, Vlhova has her hands on the big crystal globe with an unbeatable 136-point lead over Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami.

Austria’s Katharina Liensberger won the race and took the slalom World Cup title, 35 points clear of American runner-up Mikaela Shiffrin.

