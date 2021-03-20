Skepta Hints at Giving Up Music

WENN

The ‘Mic Check’ rapper tells his online followers that he’s ‘stopped recording’ in 2021 after releasing a collaborative album with fellow rappers Chip and Young Adz last year.

AceShowbiz –

Skepta has hinted at his retirement from music.

The 38-year-old rapper suggested that his work on producer JAE5‘s new song “Dimension” will be among his final tracks and revealed he will not record any new music in 2021.

He wrote on Instagram, “This Jae5 song/video featuring REMA and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana. I have one more song with Bando & L‘s that we also recorded in 2020 – after we drop that I’m out …”

“Any verses of mine you hear this year were all recorded last year. I’ve stopped recording 2021.”

Skepta’s last solo album was 2019’s “Ignorance Is Bliss” while he joined Chip and D-Block Europe rapper Young Adz for a collaborative album called “Insomnia” in 2020.

The news will come as a surprise to fans after Skepta revealed last year that he was working on a new album.

Speaking on Instagram Live in May, he said, “I’m making my album now, you get me, before I stop. I’m making my album now before I stop banging out all the beats.”

One of the songs called “Mic Check” was believed to be inspired by Skepta’s rumored relationship with Adele. The two were romantically linked following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

In the track, Skepta talked about dating a superstar without giving any names, “Can you handle the fame? You know you’re f**king with a star/ When you’re f**king with me, they talk about you in the press/ Took a little time just to get it together/ Better late than never.”