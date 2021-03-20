SBI Crypto’s Bitcoin mining pool goes public By Cointelegraph

SBI Crypto’s Bitcoin mining pool goes public
SBI Crypto, the mining subsidiary of Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings, has opened its mining pool to the general public.
As one of the fruits of a strategic partnership between SBI and the German tech firm Northern Data AG, the pool reportedly now ranks 11th globally, according to SBI’s announcement on March 19. It mines three assets, (BTC), (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV), with a revenue measured in dollars per terahash per day of $0.3897, $0.3805 and $0.3519 respectively.
