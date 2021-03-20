Saints, Raiders won’t lose draft picks for COVID violations

The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders will not be stripped of draft picks for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols during the 2020 season, league spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to Pro Football Talk.

Multiple reports during the season said that both teams would be stripped of draft picks. The league reportedly fined the Raiders $500,000 and stripped them of their sixth-round pick for violating COVID-19 protocols several times. The Saints also violated protocols more than once and were hit with a $500,000 fine and loss of a seventh-round pick.

The NFL announced the official draft order on Friday and neither team lost original picks. According to Smith, the Saints and Raiders appealed their punishments, which ended up being successful.

Only two teams surrender selections in the upcoming draft. The New England Patriots lost a third-round pick for filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline, and the Minnesota Vikings lost a seventh-round pick for a salary-cap violation.