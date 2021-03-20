Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday: RIA By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is set on the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1a rocket to Sunday, state news agency RIA quoted Roscosmos space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin as saying on Saturday.
Rogozin said the decision to postpone from Saturday was made after a voltage spike ahead of the planned launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, RIA reported.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, which is expected to deliver 38 satellites that are mostly made outside Russia into open space, is now set to be launched at 0607 GMT on Sunday, RIA said.
