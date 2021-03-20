Ripple appoints former Uber exec to lead Southeast Asian expansion By Cointelegraph

Ripple appoints former Uber exec to lead Southeast Asian expansion
has appointed a former Uber (NYSE:) executive to lead its expansion into the Southeast Asia region, the firm announced on March 18.
Brooks Entwistle joins Ripple after serving as Uber’s chief business officer, leading the firm’s growth and navigating regulatory issues throughout the Asia Pacific. The new managing director of Ripple’s Southeast Asia wing had previously spent two decades at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), operating as partner and chairman in the same geographic region.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.