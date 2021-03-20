‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Being Dropped From ‘Real Housewives’ Spin-Off

Instagram

While details of the new spin-off series are still scarce, ‘RHONY’ favorite Luann de Lesseps reportedly is among the cast members for the show that will begin filming in Turks and Caicos in April.

AceShowbiz –

Fans apparently won’t see Vicki Gunvalson on new “Real Housewives” spin-off. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum revealed on Friday, March 19 that she wouldn’t be on the upcoming series even though she previously claimed that she signed a contract for it.

She made the revelation in a now-deleted post as she responded to Tamra Judge‘s Q&A post. “Repost this if you think it’s bulls**t Vicki isn’t on HW spinoff,” so Tamra wrote in her post. Totally agreeing with the post, Vicki reposted it on her own Instagram account.

“It’s bulls**t!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets,” the 58-year-old TV personality claimed in the post.

This arrives after Vicki shockingly announced her departure from “RHOC” after 14 years in January 2020. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

While details of the new spin-off series are still scarce, Page Six previously revealed that “The Real Housewives of New York City” favorite Luann de Lesseps was among the cast members for the show that will begin filming in Turks and Caicos in April. The Blast, meanwhile, reported that the series will feature between eight and ten women from the Bravo franchise.

Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna are reportedly being considered for the show. “RHONY” star Sonja Morgan seemingly will appear on the show as she has been posting from Turks and Caicos on Instagram. The show will air on Peacock, the streaming service of Bravo’s parent company NBCUniversal.