Report: Woods investigation shows he never hit brakes

More details have emerged about the horrific rollover car crash that left Tiger Woods with serious leg injuries last month.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ Sports that there is no evidence Woods attempted to brake while driving his SUV off the roadway and that it appears he didn’t even take his foot off the gas.

“We’re told investigators believe Tiger did nothing to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle,” TMZ said.

TMZ’s sources also said Woods was speeding up right before the crash took place. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to look into the black box data from Woods’ SUV for further information.

Woods returned to his South Florida home earlier this week to continue his recovery. The 45-year-old said in a statement that he is “so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

A doctor and injury analyst for Fox Sports said Woods is expected to be rehabilitating for eight to 12 months. He could be back sooner if he doesn’t need additional surgery.