RBS Partners reduced stake in Lands’ End, Inc. By Investing.com



© Reuters. RBS Partners reduced stake in Lands’ End, Inc.



On the 17th of March, RBS (LON:) Partners sold 108 thousand Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) shares for $4.2 million at an average price of $38.57 per share.

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. are down -14.06% since the transaction.

RBS Partners’s holding in Lands’ End, Inc. decreased to about 2 million shares with the transaction.

RBS Partners first bought Lands’ End, Inc. stock in the second quarter of 2014.

Other investors who also reduced their Lands’ End, Inc. shares include the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund.

In contrast, Millennium Management and Squarepoint Ops added to LE shares, while Royce & Associates and Point72 Asset Management established new holdings in Lands’ End, Inc.