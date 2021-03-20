Priyanka Chopra Believes Her Mother ‘Manifested’ Nick Jonas

Instagram

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, the ‘Quantico’ actress talks about how the Jonas Brothers star ‘swept-eded’ her off her feet in addition to discussing about her ‘spiritual foundation.’

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how her mother actually dreamed of a perfect man for her. Sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a “Super Soul” interview, the former “Quantico” star talked about how she believed that her mom “manifested” Nick Jonas into her life.

In a teaser of the interview airing on Saturday, March 20, Chopra was asked about a part of her “Unfinished” book, wherein she said her mom had some spiritual force in bringing Jonas into her life. “Because you’ve been in bad relationships and your mother said, ‘I hope one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet,’ ” Oprah first mentioned, “And then along comes Nick Jonas and you are ‘swept-eded’ off your feet.”





The 38-year-old actress responded by confirming, “I was really ‘swept-eded’ is absolutely the right objective.” She then stated, “He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him.”

She went on to reason, “Because that was her marriage. She had a marriage of partnership. They work together, they live together, they build home together, they build a life together in equal partnership.” Admitting that she was amazed by her parents’ marriage, she added that she was glad to have found a husband who shares the same values.

Elaborating further on her first impression of the Jonas Brothers member, Chopra laughed and said, “I may have judged the book by its cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know… I was 35, I was, like, I want to get married, I want to have kids and he is, you know in his 20s. I [didn’t] know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chopra also discussed the topic of growing up with such a strong “spiritual foundation.” She explained to Oprah, “In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well.”





On the Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences in her life, the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress referred to her childhood memories. “I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that,” she noted. “Spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it.”