Prince Harry and Prince William’s Tension With Dad Prince Charles Is Over Money

WENN

Harry previously touched on his relationship with his father in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey where he revealed that his family literally cut him off financially following his and Meghan Markle’s royal exit.

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly don’t have the best father-son relationship with their dad Prince Charles. In a new report, a source reveals that the two siblings have always had a complex relationship with the Duke of Cornwall.

“There has always been this complicated relationship with their dad,” a palace source claims to PEOPLE. “It’s not a straightforward father-son relationship.” The insider also notes that in addition to Charles and Princess Diana’s painful divorce and his affair and marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles controls Harry and William financially.

“He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives,” says the source. “Tension between Charles and the boys has always surrounded money, because Charles is the one who holds all the power.”

Duchy of Cornwall estate, which generates an income of nearly $30 million a year, funds Charles’ own official account office alongside William and Kate Middleton’s. The Prince of Wales also previously funded Harry and Meghan Markle‘s office.

Harry also touched on his relationship with his father in his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. He said that his father had stopped answering his calls at one point amid his and Meghan’s royal exit. In the interview, the Duke of Sussex also revealed that his family “literally cut me off financially” in early 2020, shortly after their royal exit and become “financially independent.”

Harry mentioned that he had the money left to him by his late mother. “Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he told Oprah, referring to moving to California. “All I wanted was enough money to get security and keep my family safe.”