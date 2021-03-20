President Biden’s Repeated Trips on Air Force One Steps Spark Hilarious Memes

Instagram

Joe Biden is captured on camera stumbling several times while running up the stairs of the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, before finally making it to the top of the steps.

President Joe Biden has taken a tumble. The president tripped several times while climbing the steep stairs to board Air Force One, which was ready to whisk him away from Joint Base Andrews on Friday, March 19.

In a video which has gone viral, the 78-year-old lost his footing while walking briskly the steps of the Air Force One. He got up while holding onto the railing, but tripped again two times before regaining his balance.

Biden was seen dusting his knee off and recovering gracefully as he continued walking up the steps seemingly without a scratch. Once he finally made it to the top of the steps, he gave a quick salute before entering the idling aircraft.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield later confirmed that the president is fine despite taking a tumble several times. “I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” she tweeted to inform American citizens, adding that the president’s fall was “nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

Meanwhile, social media users reacted to Biden’s unfortunate trips with jokes and memes. One of them was Chrissy Teigen, who quipped, “We should all hope to one day trip on the way up to our personal jet.”

The Pro Football Network’s account tweeted a Photoshopped picture of Tennessee Titans player Derrick Henry seemingly rushing at Biden and captioned it, “No one is safe from the NFL’s rushing leader #Bidenfall.”

“Did Jennifer Lawrence possess Biden’s body momentarily there?” another joked. Some others compared the president’s tumbles to a man, who was falsely claimed to be Jason Derulo, taking a hard fall at a red carpet event.