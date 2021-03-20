Potential No. 1 MLB draft pick Jack Leiter tosses no-hitter

Leiter will be eligible for this summer’s Major League Baseball draft and is considered a candidate to be taken first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is the son of Al Leiter, who spent 19 seasons in the big leagues with the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins.

Leiter’s Vanderbilt teammate Kumar Rocker also has the potential to be selected with the top pick in the draft. He was the last player to throw a no-hitter in 2019 when he fanned 19 batters in a 3-0 win against Duke.

The Commodores are 15-2 on the 2021 campaign and have only lost one game at home (to Georgia State).