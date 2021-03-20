Pete Davidson Granted Protection From Fake Wife

WENN/Instar

Michelle Mootreddy, who was previously arrested at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s house in Staten Island, is now ordered to stay away from Pete as well as 3 other people who live in the house.

Pete Davidson could breathe a little easier. The “Saturday Night Live” star has been granted an order of protection against Michelle Mootreddy shortly after the woman who falsely claimed to be his wife got arrested at his house in Staten Island, New York City.

Aside from the 27-year-old comedian, Michelle is ordered to stay away from the other three people who live in the house. TMZ further reported that she is also prohibited to contact them in any way and to show up at the house or their workplace.

Michelle first showed up at Pete’s home at about 3.30 P.M. on Thursday, March 18. After she knocked on the door, the entertainer’s mother answered it and told her to leave. However, she walked around the side of the property and managed to enter it through an open back door before sitting down at the kitchen table.

Michelle’s presence prompted one of Pete’s relatives to call 911. After the police arrived, she told them that she has “a telepathic love connection” with the ex-fiance of Ariana Grande. He was not there when the trespassing incident took place.

The woman was then charged with two felonies counts of burglary in the second and third degree. She was also booked with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and harassment.

Michelle happened to be the same individual who released a statement to the press on Tuesday, March 16 saying that she was Pete’s childhood pal and they already secretly wed. She also stated that “The King of Staten Island” actor launched a new production company, Bodega Cats Presents, with her.

In response to Michelle’s false claims, Pete’s attorney has issued a statement of denial. “Not a word of it is true,” the lawyer told Page Six. “Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”