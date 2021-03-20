Pakistan PM Khan tests COVID-19 positive: health minister By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul



ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination.

Khan is “self isolating at home,” said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.