Painting by avant-garde master Baranoff-Rossine to be auctioned as a NFT By Cointelegraph

In collaboration with NFT marketplace Mintable, the family of Wladimir Baranoff-Rossine will be releasing a collection of the esteemed Cubo-Futurist’s work. There will be a number of paintings digitized as 1000-print drops, three digitized NFT piece auctions, and one hybrid NFT/physical painting auction set to send the highest bidder both a physical Baranoff-Rossine original painting as well as an NFT image of the work.

An early 20th century master who boasts a permanent installation at the Museum of Modern Art is about to get new life on the blockchain.

