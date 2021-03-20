Ohio State calls police after Liddell got threatening messages

Liddell was the best player on the court for the Buckeyes on Friday. He notched 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a 75-72 overtime loss to No. 15 Oral Roberts. However, he also missed a free throw in the final moments of regulation that would’ve given Ohio State a three-point lead and turned the ball over five times.

After the loss, Liddell received messages such as, “You are such a f—ing disgrace. Don’t ever show your face at Ohio State. We hate you. I hope you die I really do.” One fan also threatened to find Liddell and physically attack him.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith warned Buckeyes fans to stop threatening Liddell or else they’d be hearing from the authorities: