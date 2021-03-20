NASCAR lineup at Atlanta: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

Lisaa Witt
The starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was set by applying the statistical formula NASCAR is using for the majority of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ starting positions for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET; Fox, TSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were based on four factors:

  • Driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Team owner points ranking (35 percent)
  • Fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent)

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 1.5-mile track at Atlanta, which was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Atlanta?

Denny Hamlin, the Cup Series point leader after five races, is the pole-sitter based on the math. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., last weekend’s winner at Phoenix, will start second.

Hamlin leads the series with four top-five finishes and three stage wins, but he has yet to win a race this season.

The rest of the top 10 after Hamlin and Truex: Joey Logano (Team Penske), Brad Keselowski (Team Penske), Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports), Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports), Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing), Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing), William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) and Ryan Blaney (Team Penske).

NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Atlanta was determined through a mathematical formula NASCAR adopted late in the 2020 season. The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500:

Starting pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
2Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
3Joey Logano22Team Penske
4Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
6Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
7Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
8Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
9William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
11Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
13Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
14Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
15Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
16Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
17Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
18Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
19Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
20Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
21Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
22Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
23Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
24Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
25Daniel Suarez99TrackHouse Racing Team
26Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
27Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
28Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
29Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
30Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
31BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
32Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
33Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
34James Davison15Rick Ware Racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Joey Gase53Rick Ware Racing
37Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
39Austin Cindric33Team Penske

