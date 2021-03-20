Morgan Stanley rumored to be eyeing stake in top Korean exchange Bithumb By Cointelegraph

Morgan Stanley rumored to be eyeing stake in top Korean exchange Bithumb
According to Korean media, U.S.-based multinational investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) is rumored to be negotiating the acquisition of a significant share in leading Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb.
The news was reported on March 18 by Aju News, with Bithumb reportedly in discussions with major Bithumb shareholder, Bident — who owns a roughly 10% stake in Bithumb Korea.
