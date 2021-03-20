Morgan Stanley rumored to be eyeing stake in top Korean exchange Bithumb By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Morgan Stanley rumored to be eyeing stake in top Korean exchange Bithumb

According to Korean media, U.S.-based multinational investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) is rumored to be negotiating the acquisition of a significant share in leading Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb.

The news was reported on March 18 by Aju News, with Bithumb reportedly in discussions with major Bithumb shareholder, Bident — who owns a roughly 10% stake in Bithumb Korea.