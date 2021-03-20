Miami Beach to spring breakers: No more late-night partying.

Miami-Dade County has recently endured one of the nation’s worst outbreaks, and more than 32,000 Floridians have died from the virus, an unthinkable cost that the state’s leaders rarely acknowledge. The state is also thought to have the highest concentration of B.1.1.7, the more contagious and possibly more lethal virus variant first identified in Britain.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Saturday that he’s concerned that Americans are getting too comfortable as vaccinations gather speed and the country’s daily caseload is far below its January peak. But cases have plateaued at a high level, similar to last summer’s surge, according to a New York Times database.

“History has shown us that when you have that plateauing, that’s usually the forerunner of another surge. We’ve actually seen that in the European Union,” Dr. Fauci said on the Today Show, referring to the latest surge in Europe that has spurred governments to lock down again.

“I’m really concerned if we declare victory prematurely that that’s the same thing that’s gonna happen,” Dr. Fauci added about the situation in Europe. “If we can just hang on a bit longer, the more people get vaccinated, the less likelihood that there is going to be a surge.”

In Miami Beach, law enforcement officials said large crowds have been drawn to the city because they were looking for a place with fewer virus restrictions. Hotel rooms and flights have been deeply discounted, to make up for the months of lost time.