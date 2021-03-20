Meagan Good Says Vile Attack on Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Instagram

The ‘Shazam!’ actress, who has had her own share of dealing with criticisms, is empathizing with the singer who was recently brought to tears by negative comments on her sexy posts.

AceShowbiz –

The vile attack on Chloe Bailey hit Meagan Good close to home. Having had her own share of dealing with criticisms, the actress/model is empathizing with the singer, who recently came under fire for her sexy contents on social media.

“It breaks my heart to see her have to go through that,” she said of the criticisms leveled at the younger star. Sharing what she’s learned from her experience, the 39-year-old explained to Hello Beautiful for its “POWER” issue, “And again, getting free of what other people think of you is a process. You know, it depends on the person. Depends on how they download things – what it feels like to their spirit – so you can’t just tell them to get over it.”

Meagan went on urging those who are getting through the same thing to stay true to themselves. “The truth is these people don’t determine your destiny, these people don’t determine your purpose. They don’t determine the call that God has on your life,” she pointed out. “The only way for you to continue to walk in that purpose and that destiny and that calling is to be authentically yourself and knowing that along the way, some people are not going to get it and that’s okay.”

Meagan then opened up how it was like when she was faced with negative comments. “Dealing with hundreds of nice things people would say and then like 40 mean things someone would say – initially I took it really personally, I took it really to heart,” she admitted. “It really hurt my feelings and broke my heart I was like, ‘Why? I wish they could see my heart.’ ”

“I think over time [you learn] that it’s OK that not everyone sees your heart. God doesn’t show it to everybody because God can’t trust everybody with it,” Meagan dished on how she got through it. “I think at a certain point in time, I wasn’t afraid, but I knew that every time I stepped into it, at some degree, I was walking out to the firing squad and that grieved my spirit.”

The “Deception” alum once again stressed the importance to remain authentic as saying, “There was nothing I could do because I can’t be anyone else except for who I am. I know that God loves me and God, I believe, is proud of me. Anything that is not in alignment with that is just not for me. I think now at this age, I don’t really care as much anymore.”

Chloe previously tearfully addressed the attack on her. “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” she said on Instagram Live in February, after social media users harshly chastised her online for being “too sexy” and “turning into a sexual object” on her posts. She continued with tears streaming down her face, “And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.’ ”