March Madness schedule today: Times, channels, scores for Saturday’s Round 1 NCAA Tournament games

Did you have fun during the first full day of March Madness? Well, good. Because on Saturday, you’re going to get to do it all again.

Round 1 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will continue into Saturday with another 16-game slate set up. The Round of 64 will finish up as 32 teams take center stage with 16 teams getting ready to advance to Round 2.

We’ll get our first look at the No. 1 overall seed, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Saturday as they take on the winner of the play-in game between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern. The first game of the day will be a 12-5 matchup between Colorado and Georgetown. The Hoyas shocked the world by winning the Big East title as the 8-seed in that tournament, and there is some upset potential there.

Hopefully, your bracket isn’t busted yet, as Saturday’s schedule is packed with plenty of potential upset specials and we’ll get to see if this is another year where a First Four team can manage to pull an upset and advance to the Round of 32. None could do it in 2019, but historically, odds are that one team will make a push — or come close to it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Round one of the NCAA Tournament, including a full schedule with TV channels and start times.

March Madness schedule: What games are on today?

Saturday, March 20

Game Time Channel (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT (1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS (6) USC vs. (11) Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State 9:20 p.m. TBS (6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT

All times Eastern

How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament games

