March Madness 2021: Oregon-VCU ruled no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols; Ducks advance

The NCAA declared Saturday’s men’s basketball tournament game between Oregon and VCU in Indianapolis a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Oregon was declared the game’s winner and advanced to the Round of 32 on Monday.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades told reporters that the team returned multiple positive test results in the past 48 hours.

The NCAA said in a statement the decision to declare a no-contest “was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.” It gave no other details, citing privacy issues.

VCU is a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Its last game was the conference tournament final on March 14 vs. St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies won that game and automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament. They lost to LSU in the Round of 64 Saturday afternoon.

“This is tremendously disappointing and heartbreaking for the student-athletes who’ve worked so hard for this opportunity,” A-10 commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement.

Oregon will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Iowa and Grand Canyon.

