Luke Evans Praised After Showing Off Result of 8-Month Body Transformation

In a before-and-after image he shares on Instagram, the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actor is seen having much greater definition on his abs compared to his abs months prior.

AceShowbiz –

Luke Evans has gained praises from many for his recent achievement. After showing off the result of his eight-month body transformation on social media, the “Beauty and the Beast (2017)” actor was showered with compliments from many of his friends and fans.

On Friday, March 19, the 41-year-old shared a before-and-after image on Instagram. In the picture, he was seen having much greater definition on his abs compared to his abs months prior. “8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021. I won’t bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge. #fbf #nearly42,” he boasted in the caption.

The Welsh hunk’s snap was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was comedian Alan Carr who gushed, “Looking good love.” Model Nyle DiMarco simply raved, “Beast.” Singer Steve Grand then chimed in, “Wow! Great work!”

Luke’s online devotees also praised him for his new look with one replying, “Why nearly 42? You are more amazing today than you were at 30. Forties power. Go on Lukie.” Another enthused, “I’m proud of u.” A third added, “Looking superb Mr Evans!”

The post came around a week after the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star offered fans a look at his workout routine. Posting on Instagram a photo of himself shirtless with a resistance band and an exercise ball behind him, he sarcastically penned, “Home gym training is so great….,” adding a series of thumbs down and angry-face emojis.

Earlier in March, Luke also treated his Instagram followers to a throwback picture of him flaunting his toned figure while sun-bathing on a boat. In the accompaniment of the post, he noted, “Bring on the summer sunshine!!!! #tbt.”

Luke opened up about his diet and fitness plan back in 2014. “When I’m training hard the diet is miserable,” he told U.K.’s Men’s Health. “I love my food and I like wine and it’s really tough… What I miss most is alcohol. When everyone is having a drink and you can’t it stops you going out as much. Booze is a nightmare for empty calories and you can’t train the day after. Socializing and enjoying a night out – not doing that is the hard bit.”