LeBron James suffers ankle injury vs. Hawks

Things might have gotten worse for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
During L.A.’s game against Atlanta, LeBron James got tied up between several Hawks players and rolled his ankle. He instantly fell to the floor in pain and was ruled out for the contest.
The four-time NBA champion notched 10 points, one rebound and four assists before exiting.
The Lakers are already without Anthony Davis, who continues to recover from Achilles tendinosis. If James is out for an extended period of time, Frank Vogel’s squad will be in some serious trouble.
His absence would also put pressure on the Lakers to acquire at least one player by the NBA’s trade deadline. L.A. has been linked to Andre Drummond, Myles Turner, LaMarcus Aldridge, Hassan Whiteside and JaVale McGee, among others.