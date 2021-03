LeBron James gave the Los Angeles Lakers a significant scare on Saturday when he appeared to tweak his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks.

James got tangled up with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill while going for a loose ball and seemingly rolled what appeared to be his right ankle and could be heard yelling in pain while visibly limping. James initially stayed in the game, even knocking down a three-pointer, but then checked himself out and voluntarily went to the locker room.