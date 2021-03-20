Key Bitcoin price metric shows pro traders increased their BTC longs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Key Bitcoin price metric shows pro traders increased their BTC longs

(BTC) might have been ranging from $57,000 to $59,500 over the last couple of days, but the top traders at major exchanges have increased their long positions. A similar move also happened in the monthly futures contracts, as the basis rate has increased.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase, USD. Source: TradingView

After marking a $61,750 all-time high on March 13, Bitcoin has been trying to find new support levels. Although BTC initially held ground at $54,000, there currently seems to be decent buying activity around $57,000.

Top traders’ long-to-short ratio. Source: Bybt
OKEx 3-month futures basis. Source: Skew