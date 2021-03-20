Kenny Golladay, Giants agree to four-year, $72M deal

The Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals also pursued Golladay this offseason, but the Giants were reportedly seen as the favorite.

According to Spotrac, Golladay has a market value of $85 million over five years or $17 million annually. He’ll make $18 million per season on his four-year deal, a fair market value for the 27-year-old.

Golladay was limited to just five games in 2020 due to injury but had a career year in 2019, catching 65 passes for a career-high 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Northern Illinois product will be Daniel Jones’ top target in 2021 alongside Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.