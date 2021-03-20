Keira Knightley, Justin Bieber, Idris Elba Raise $63 Million at 2021 Red Nose Day Telethon

WENN

The star-studded fundraiser for Comic Relief is a huge success as it raises approximately $63 million and features musical performances, sketches, and Zoom calls by many A-listers.

Keira Knightley, Olivia Colman, Justin Bieber, and Idris Elba were among the A-listers who helped raise almost $63.8 million (£46 million) for Comic Relief during a Red Nose Day telethon in Britain on Friday (19Mar21).

Knightley appeared alongside Carey Mulligan, Michael Sheen, Dame Joan Collins, and Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker in a sketch for the show, which highlighted a hoax trailer for a film titled “2020: The Movie“.

Meanwhile, Elba and Colman took part in a Comic Relief Zoom call and Bieber performed his song “Hold On”.

The annual telethon, co-hosted by Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Sir Lenny Henry, and singer Alesha Dixon, also featured appearances from comedians Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and David Walliams, and actors Daniel Craig, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Andrew Scott.

Another star-studded fundraiser is on the way this weekend.

Hosted by Matthew McConaughey, the event is raising much-needed funds for those affected by the deadly Texas winter storms.

The gig is expected to feature the likes of Willie Nelson, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Don Henley, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Khalid, Kacey Musgraves, Gary Clark Jr., Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Kirk Franklin, and Jamie Foxx.

“Everybody I called, within the first two minutes, (said), ‘I’m in.’ I didn’t have to call anybody back,” the Oscar-winning actor told U.S. breakfast show “Today“.

“I’m gonna host it, I’m gonna DJ it, I’m gonna intro bands, outro bands, rap myself… I’ll have to rap somehow. I’ll rhyme something…!” he teased what to expect from the show streaming on his YouTube channel.