International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee said on Saturday that international spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan during the Olympic Games which are scheduled for this summer.
Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, it said in a statement.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.