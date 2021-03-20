IMF sees signs of stronger global recovery, but significant risks remain By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0


© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday pointed to emerging signs of a stronger global economic recovery, but warned that significant risks remained, including the emergence of mutations of the coronavirus.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said that in early April the Fund would update its January forecast for global growth of 5.5% to reflect additional fiscal stimulus spending in the United States, but gave no details.

In a speech to the China Development Forum, Okamoto raised concerns about the growing divergence between advanced economies and emerging markets, with some 90 million people seen falling below the extreme poverty threshold since the pandemic began.

