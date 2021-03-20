WENN

The ‘New Avengers’ star has no worry about catching the coronavirus although she’s considered to be at higher risk of serious complications due to her old age.

Joanna Lumley will never retire.

The 74-year-old star actress has no interest in giving up her career now she’s getting older – but accepts she may not have any choice if the roles dry up.

She said, “It’s full steam ahead. When you’re acting, acting will retire you.”

“So when you haven’t been asked to do anything for five years, I think you can assume you are retired, but I’m still working away.”

The “New Avengers” actress didn’t worry about contracting coronavirus, against which she has now had her first vaccine, because she knew there was nothing she could do about it.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said, “I’m not a worrying kind of person. I’m a little bit kismet – either it will come and get you, sadly, or it won’t.”

“Although I’m 112 years old, I’m quite fit and youthful, so I haven’t worried about it, no.”

Although Joanna has missed seeing her son and granddaughters because of the pandemic, she’s enjoyed having more time with her husband, conductor Stephen Barlow.

She said, “It’s been lovely. We’re one of those lucky families, we get on.”

“He’s my best friend and somebody I like talking to as much as anybody in the world, so that’s never been a problem.”

“I’ve always loved cooking. My husband is a good cook as well. That’s been quite interesting.”

“But only because we are both terribly fat now! We’re going to have to turn the corner and go, ‘OK, stop all this nonsense.’ ”

The “Absolutely Fabulous” star is also “terribly touched” to be seen as a national treasure.

She said, “It’s a sweet darling thing and I’m terribly touched.”

“Part of it is because I’m very familiar, because I’ve been banging around in front of you for about 50 years so people know who I am.”

“I’ve had this lovely warm reception to the parts I’ve played.”

“People are kind and they know I love them, so maybe they love me back for that.”