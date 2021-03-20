Holidays abroad this summer unlikely for most Britons, scientist warns

Article content

LONDON — Holidays abroad are “extremely unlikely” for most Britons this summer due to the risk of importing new variants of COVID-19, a scientist who advises the government said on Saturday, leaving airlines and travel companies bracing for a second lost peak season.

Britain has banned travel for most people during the current lockdown and has said overseas holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

But Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a government advisory body, said the risk of importing vaccine-resistant variants back into the UK would likely scupper the nation’s annual getaway.

“I think international travel this summer is, for the average holidaymaker, sadly I think, extremely unlikely,” Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the University of Warwick, told BBC Radio on Saturday.

There are growing concerns about a new wave of infections across Europe, with rising cases in countries like Germany, France and Italy potentially deterring the UK from re-opening travel routes in May.

Asked about international travel, health minister Matt Hancock said on Saturday that the government would say more on April 12, when it is due to present the details of how and when travel can take place.