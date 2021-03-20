Hodler’s Digest, March 14–20 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s next move, Elon Musk’s promotion, the toilet paper NFT: Hodler’s Digest, March 14–20

Bullishness for continues despite its struggle to reclaim $60,000

Bitcoin dazzled us all last Saturday with a dramatic surge to new all-time highs at $61,683.86. But the market spent little time in record territory, with a sharp pullback taking prices to lows of $53,555.03 by Tuesday. Although BTC has recovered to some extent, it is now facing strong resistance at the $60,000 level.

CrossTower head of trading Chad Steinglass said some resistance is to be expected, and once these levels are surpassed, they become support. He added: It will take a bit of chipping away to break through $60,000 with any kind of authority.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) introduces Bitcoin investing for millionaire clients

The institutional banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley caused a stir this week when reports suggested it is going to give clients access to Bitcoin investing a big nod of approval.

Coinbase registers 114.9 million shares ahead of direct Nasdaq listing

Buyer of Beeples $69-million NFT on Christies discloses identity

Technoking and master of coin Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ:) CFO adopt new titles

$288,000 by December? Bitcoin will not stop at $100,000, says stock-to-flow creator

Phishing attack uses PancakeSwap and Cream domains to steal money

Arthur Hayes seeks voluntary surrender in Hawaii court with $10 million bail

Judge denies XRP Army a seat at the table in SEC v. case

Not just for gamers and fanboys: Why investors should take NFTs seriously

Unpopular opinion? The problem with blockchain gaming is blockchain

Stocks of Bitcoin: JPMorgan (NYSE:) offers BTC exposure, an ETF in sheeps clothing

