Having Black Captain America Is ‘Incredibly Powerful Symbol’

Disney Plus

The Winter Soldier depicter explains why his superhero series with Anthony Mackie, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, is Marvel’s most relevant show yet.

AceShowbiz –

Sebastian Stan believes “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is Marvel’s “most relevant show yet.”

The actor, 38, appears in the forthcoming Disney+ show as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and, speaking to GQ Hype, he admitted he had to “find his (character’s) voice” to get into the role.

Sharing his concerns about having “longer scenes” and “a lot more dialogue” between himself and co-star Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson, Stan explained, “Well, in a way it’s the bit that worried me the most. Not as an actor, per se, but as a fan of the character.”

“Winter Soldier and Falcon have worked together best when they’ve had little to say to one another. We’re good at quips. So, now, what are they going to say to one another?”

“For this show, I had to find his voice, in all senses, and do it in a way that was timely to what is going on in 2021.”

He continued, “Look, you can’t do a show that explores the title of Captain America without touching on some of the stuff we have seen on the news. In fact, I would argue this is Marvel’s most relevant show yet.”

“A Black Captain America is an incredibly powerful symbol, for all those reasons we were discussing, but also he was the right man from a character standpoint (to) take the shield, regardless of race.”

“Bucky wouldn’t be emotionally intelligent enough or mentally stable enough to be able to handle such huge shoes. His moral compass is somewhat questionable too.”

Stan first appeared as Bucky in “Captain America: The First Avenger” in 2011 but appeared to die at the end of the film. However, in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier“, it was revealed Bucky had survived and he went on to appear in various instalments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.