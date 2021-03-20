Fresh wave of interest pushes Cardano near all-time highs By Cointelegraph

Fresh wave of interest pushes Cardano near all-time highs

(ADA) made a run at its all-time price high on March 18, following renewed retail interest in the asset. It ultimately hit a price of $1.47 on Thursday, based on TradingView data from the Kraken exchange — just short of its $1.48 all-time price high, set on Feb. 27.

Cardano’s 1-hour chart shows the asset has made higher lows since its correction, riding an upward trendline. Price currently looks to have flipped the 50-period moving average, or MA, to support, at least as of the time of publication; its price currently sits near $1.32. On its recent downward move, ADA did not fall far enough to hit its 200-period MA.

Source: TradingView