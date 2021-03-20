Former Underoath Rocker Corey Steger Dies in Car Crash

YouTube

The former member of the rock band founded by Dallas Taylor and Luke Morton has passed away at the age of 42 after he was hit by a car in a fatal traffic accident.

Former Underoath guitarist Corey Steger has died in a car accident.

Band co-founder Dallas Taylor shared the sad news on his Instagram page on Thursday (18Mar21), revealing Steger lost his life on Wednesday evening after he was “rear ended in a car wreck.”

In his tribute, the former frontman recalled Steger and his family had helped him through his own car accident in 2016, when he sustained a serious brain injury.

“I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me,” Taylor wrote. “He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type.”

“I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers.”

Steger featured on the Underoath albums “Act of Depression” and “Cries of the Past“.

After leaving Underoath, Steger formed Hand of Fire with Jim Settle in 2010, but left the group before they signed a deal with Rottweiler Records in 2016.

Settle paid homage to his former bandmate in the wake of his tragic death at the age of 42. He wrote on Instagram, “My heart is broken today as I mourn the loss of one of my best friends and former guitar player Cory Steger I am without words and angered at God being greedy, You took Cory away from his family way to early. I will stop here before I lose it.”

The Underoath also saluted the late star, “Yesterday we received news that shook us. Our friend and founding Underoath member Corey Steger died suddenly this week. He was an uncommonly caring person. He was constantly striving to be a better version of himself not just for himself but to be the best example of God’s love to his wife and two children who he loved more than anything. We would not be who we are without him, period. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Godspeed, Corey.”