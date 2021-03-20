Flooding in Nepean Valley worst in 60 years, warns Bureau of Meteorology

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an urgent warning to communities in the Nepean Valley in Sydney ‘s far west as floodwaters swell far beyond predicted levels.

Heavy rainfall overnight concentrated on the Penrith region has seen the Nepean-Hawkesbury River rapidly rise this morning.

The river is expected to reach a peak of 9.8 metres at Penrith by 9pm tonight – the highest floodwaters since the floods of 1961.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Justin Robinson said the bureau is “very concerned” about the situation in the Nepean Valley, which is set to see its worst flood in sixty years. (9News)

Homes are underway and whole suburbs have been evacuated along the Hawkesbury River, but the worst is yet to come. (9News)

“To give you some context around that, it is bigger than the February 2020 flood, it is bigger than the 1988 flood, it is bigger than the 1990 flood and it is bigger than the 1964 flood,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Justin Robinson said

“It is one of the biggest floods we are likely to see for a very long time.”

Mr Robinson said the Bureau was “very concerned” about flooding across the whole Nepean Valley.

He noted that predictions on flood peaks remained difficult, with the situation “dynamic and constantly changing”.

If flood levels reach 10 metres or more, large areas of Sydney including Emu Plains and suburbs along the Nepean River will be heavily affected.

A major flooding warning is currently in place for communities along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond.

The Warragamba Dam is continuing to spill today after receiving another 157mm of rain in the past 24 hours. It’s sending more water flooding into the swollen Hawkesbury-Nepean River. (9News)

Major flooding is also possible at Penrith and Lower Portland, while a moderate flood warning is in place along the Nepean River at Menangle and Wallacia during Sunday.

Mr Robinson urged affected communities to stay up-to-date with evacuation and flood warnings and heed all emergency advice.

“The river levels are still rising and we expect to see those river levels peak later today,” he said.

NSW SES’s Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey described the conditions as a “serious, potential life-threatening weather event” as he urged affected residents to heed flood warnings and evacuation orders.

Flooding along the Hawkesbury River. Floodwaters are now expected to peak near 1961 levels. (Nine)

The Nepean River at the Penrith weir. (Getty)

He urged everyone in impacted communities to avoid unnecessary travel, with landslips causing treacherous conditions on the roads.

SES volunteers have now responded to 7,000 calls for assistance and that was “increasing exponentially by the hour.”

