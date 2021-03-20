Fiat food? Bitcoin Big Mac Index crashes below 10,000 satoshis for the first time ever By Cointelegraph

Gold may buy less and less (BTC) this year, but another measure of the cryptocurrency’s strength has just hit a historic milestone.

Data from on-chain analytics service Ecoinometrics shows that on March 17, the so-called Big Sats Index saw a United States McDonald’s (NYSE:) Big Mac cost less than 10,000 satoshis for the first time.

Big Sats Index chart. Source: Ecoinometrics/ Twitter
MSTR/BTC 1-day candle chart. Source: Preston Pysh/ Twitter