Extreme weather and flooding causes delay in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been delayed across NSW as extreme weather continues to lashes the state.

Flood waters in Kendall, in the NSW Mid-North Coast. (9News)

Health care workers who haven’t yet received the jab, those aged over 70, Aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders aged over 55, younger adults with underlying medical conditions and critical and high-risk workers are all included in the Phase 1b rollout.

However wild weather across NSW means the rollout will be delayed further as authorities struggle to get the vaccine into the worst-affected areas.

NSW’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be delayed due to wild weather. (Getty)

“Vaccines are being delivered across the country and will be in place in most locations by the end of the weekend,” a Federal Government spokesperson said in a statement.

“Due to extreme weather conditions and flooding in many parts of NSW, vaccine delivery is being affected in Sydney and across multiple regional NSW locations.

“The Department of Health is working directly with GPs on these issues and we ask for the public’s patience and understanding with these unforeseen supply delays.”

Warragamba dam is spilling over. (WaterNSW)