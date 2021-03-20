Ethereum bulls may reemerge after March $1.15B ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Over the past two months, the open interest on Ether (ETH) options increased by 50% to reach $3.1 billion, with ETH price gaining 44% in that time period. Ether’s price appreciation and the rising options open interest has resulted in a potentially historic $1.15 billion expiry set for March 26.

Ether options aggregate open interest. Source: Cryptorank

Most exchanges offer monthly exposures, although a few also hold weekly options for short-term contracts. February faced the most significant expiry on record, with $630 million worth of options contracts, and this figure represented 23% of all the open interest at that time.

Ether options aggregate open interest by expiry. Source: Bybt
March 26 aggregate Ether options open interest. Source: Bybt