Erdogan Pulls Turkey From European Treaty on Domestic Violence

Mr. Erdogan does not face re-election until 2023, but his popularity has fallen amid an economic downturn. Opposition parties are gaining strength, and at this point he would likely struggle to win a presidential election even with his nationalist allies.

“Erdogan’s toolbox is Janus-faced,” said Soner Cagaptay, the director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, referring to the Roman god typically depicted with one face looking toward the past and another toward the future. “Distract, divide and court the opposition — it is not a linear path to him.”

Yet the latest moves are a departure from a more conciliatory stance by Mr. Erdogan and his officials toward the United States and European partners.

With the arrival of President Biden in the White House, Turkey had adopted a notably more muted tone toward the United States, talking up its longstanding alliance and shared strategic interests.

Relations between the two countries are at a particular low, with Turkey subjected to sanctions for purchasing the Russian S400 missile system, and facing heavy fines against the state bank Halkbank for its role in violating sanctions against Iran. Mr. Biden has not talked to Mr. Erdogan since taking office, but his administration officials have already brought concerns about human rights into the mix.

Mr. Erdogan has also reiterated his desire to join the European Union. But his latest actions were announced just after a video conference with senior E.U. officials on Friday in which they called for a de-escalation in tensions and the moves appeared to be a calculated snub.

The Council of Europe said on Saturday that Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was “deplorable because it compromises the protection of women of women in Turkey, across Europe and beyond.”